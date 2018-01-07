Emma Stone is up for a Golden Globe: Here are her most memorable red carpet moments

7th Jan 18 | Beauty

Will she take the gong again this year?

The 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

A new year means a new awards season in Hollywood, and that also means a new chance to ogle all the designer gowns on the red carpet.

One actress who never disappoints with her fashion choices is Emma Stone. The US star won the Best Actress in a musical or comedy gong last year for La La Land at the Golden Globes (before going on to take the Oscar too) and made us cry with her acceptance speech, and she’s up for another this year – Best Actress in a comedy or musical for Battle Of The Sexes.

So, will the world’s current highest paid actress win again or be pipped to the post by Judi Dench or Margot Robbie? And, more importantly, what will she wear?

We love a good excuse to rummage through gorgeous red carpet pictures, so here’s our pick of Emma Stone’s most memorable designer gowns.

Firstly, we can’t not mention her Oscars dress from last year – she wore gold to match the trophy she took home. The sparkling Givenchy haute couture gown with a fringe skirt covered in Swarovski crystals was probably worth an award too.

Emma Stone arriving at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Next up: Her Oscars dress from 2015. The redhead knows pale colours work wonderfully with her complexion and she may not have won Best Supporting Actress for Birdman that night, but everyone was talking about her dress – a chartreuse-green, long-sleeved Elie Saab gown. Elegant and ethereal.

Emma Stone arriving at the 87th Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Proving she loves a side slit, she wore this two-piece Thakoon dress to the MET Gala in 2014. With a flash of mid-drift and colour blocking, it was bang on trend.

Emma Stone arriving at the Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
(Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Is there a colour she can’t wear?! Emma rocked canary yellow at The Amazing Spider-Man 2 world premiere in London in 2014. The Versace frock featured a pleated open back and Swarovski crystals.

(Ian West/PA) Emma Stone arriving for the world premiere of the film The Amazing Spiderman 2, held at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
(Ian West/PA)

Another Oscar dress (well, stars do tend to go all out for it), this regal, high-necked Giambattista Valli gown, with an oversized bow, gave us Nicole Kidman circa-2007 flashbacks when she wore a similar style in red.

Emma Stone arriving for the 84th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles.
(Ian West/PA)

Way back when, in 2011, Emma graced the red carpet of the MTV Movie Music Awards in an unusual Bottega Veneta mini. It was the first time we’d really seen her experiment with a more eclectic style and she’d returned to her usual red-headed roots, after some time as a platinum blonde.

Emma Stone at the MTV Movie Awards 2011 at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Los Angeles.
(PA)

© Press Association 2018

