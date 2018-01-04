This designer is trying to make scrunchies happen again and we don't know what to think

Unless you were born after about 1990 (you lucky thing), chances are you’ve been acquainted with the scrunchie at some point in your life.

Not long after it was patented in 1987, the fabric covered elastic became the only hair accessory to be seen in.

Children of the Nineties might remember being dressed up in velvet puffball dresses and Mary Jane shoes, the look accessorized with an uber-high ponytail tied with a scrunchie in a coordinating colour.

At the time, we thought we looked amazing, but the fickle nature of fashion meant that by the late Nineties you wouldn’t be seen dead in a scrunchie, and it’s remained that way for nearly 20 years.

But over the last few months the scrunchie has been edging its way back onto the scene, with celebs like Bella Hadid adorning her ponytail with one, and high street retailers stocking them, and now we’ve had possibly the biggest endorsement for this once-forgotten favourite.

Balenciaga has launched a trio of what it’s calling Chouchou Bracelets, but we all know what they really are: scrunchies.

(Balenciaga/PA)

Available in blue, pink and yellow, the Chouchou (that’s the French word for scrunchie – it literally means cabbage) is made of lambskin leather and described as a ‘hair scrunchies inspired-bracelet.’

(Balenciaga/PA)

Embossed with the French brand’s logo, they’re certainly the chicest scrunchies we’ve seen yet, but at £145 each they’re not cheap, and given Balenciaga’s history of tongue-in-cheek accessories – creating a £1,600 leather ‘Ikea bag’ homage, for example – we think they’re taking the mickey a bit.

Plus, we still can’t shake off the childish associations of the puffy elastic, gold logo or not.

Our advice if you do want to get on board with this Nineties revival? Head to ASOS where you can get a pretty pink scrunchie for just £4.

© Press Association 2018