These are the bags that will sell out on the high street this season

4th Jan 18

Diaries at the ready - this is when the season's hottest bags will be landing in stores.

We may have barely scratched the surface of winter but on planet fashion, spring is almost here, with new collections landing in stores from as early as next week.

If a box-fresh bag is top of your new season wishlist, you’re going to be spoilt for choice, because high street retailers have pulled out all the stops to deliver catwalk trends at a fraction of the price.

Model carries the Lula bag and clothing from Hobbs
Lula bag, Hobbs (Hobbs/PA)

You’ll have to be organised, mind you, as we predict the season’s hottest handbags are going to sell out in a flash – but don’t stress. We’ve managed to get our mitts on the in-store dates of the tastiest arm candy, so all you have to do is take your pick and shop it promptly when it drops.

Here’s our pick of the five biggest bag trends of 2018 and the standout styles on the high street…

Meghan Markle leaves the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Meghan Markle with her Chloe bag on Christmas Day (Joe Giddens/PA)


1. Ring detail bags

Inspired by the Chloe catwalk, and as seen sported by Meghan Markle on Christmas Day, gold ring detailing bags are going to be huge for spring.

In tan suede and leather, these Seventies-inspired bags are best paired with tonal outerwear, dark floral dresses and, later in the year, floaty summer frocks.

model wearing Marks and Spencer Collection Bag, £39.50; Dress, £39.50; Shoes, £25; Earring, £9.60; Necklace,
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Collection Bag, £39.50; Dress, £39.50; Shoes, £25; Earring, £9.60; Necklace, £15  (in store from January 9)

Dune London Dorseey Tan Bag
(Dune/PA)

Dune London Dorseey Tan Bag, £80 (in store 14 January)


2. Metallic bags

At the other end of the accessories spectrum, shiny sweet-wrapper bags are having a major moment.

For day, a roomy tote in a neutral metallic like rose gold or gun metal will go with everything, but we’re also loving this trend for evening, when a mini bag in a punchy hue makes an all-black ensemble stand out.

Biba Bag, £70; People Tree Top, £35; Salsa Jeans, £70, all House of Fraser
(House of Fraser/PA)

Biba Bag, £70; People Tree Top, £35; Salsa Jeans, £70, all House of Fraser (in store April)

Oliver Bonas Metallic Tote Bag
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Metallic Tote Bag, £45 (in store February)


3. Hobo bags

It’s been a while since hobo bags were in vogue, but one look at 2018’s versions and we’re wondering why this slouchy staple ever went away.

If you love a big, throw-it-all-in kind of bag, this is the one for you, but this spring the hobo has a slightly more structured feel and we’re seeing more bright shades, like lemon yellow and pillar-box red.

Hobbs Lula Bag
(Hobbs/PA)

Hobbs Lula Bag, £149 (in store February)

Accessorize Lucy Leather Hobo Bag
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Lucy Leather Hobo Bag, £65


4. Barrel bags

A cross between a bowling bag and a doctor’s bag, the barrel is ideal if you want something sizeable but still structured.

With both top handle and shoulder strap, this is a supremely practical bag but doesn’t scrimp on style either – a mix of textiles and gold detailing give even high street versions high end elegance.

River Island Gold Raffia Holdall Bag
(River Island/PA)

River Island Gold Raffia Holdall Bag, £45 (in store end of March)

Accessorize Carter Barrel Bag
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Carter Barrel Bag, £30 (in store March)


5. Blue bags

Cobalt, electric or royal – call it what you will, there’s only one colour trend that really matters this season.

Whatever the bag, this bold blue is perfect for adding a flash of colour to camel or grey outerwear, and looks equally chic against other saturated hues like bottle green or fuchsia.

Laura Ashley Blue Crossbody Bag
(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley Blue Crossbody Bag, £38 (in store February 20)

Faith Bag
(Debenhams/PA)

Faith Bag, £35, Debenhams (in store end of January)

