We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous

Meghan Markle put on a stellar style performance on Christmas morning in a camel coat by one of her favourite brands, Sentaler, teamed with tonal brown suede boots, a bespoke Philip Treacy hat and a very cool Chloé bag. Chic and appropriate for a church service, the outfit ticked every box.

But what, we wondered as we pored over pictures from Sandringham, was she wearing underneath? Well now we know, and we’re even more impressed.

Meghan and Prince Harry arrive at church on Christmas morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

After catching a glimpse of velvet under Meghan’s coat, American brand Club Monaco revealed on Instagram that the 36-year-old was wearing its Tay dress.

Club Monaco’s Tay Dress (Club Monaco/PA)

In a black cherry hue, the velvet wrap dress has ruffled sleeves and a V-neck. The midi length and tie belt waist make it the ideal choice for Christmas with the future in-laws – it’s another fashion hit for Meghan.

The holiday lineup. A post shared by Club Monaco (@clubmonaco) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

And at around £280 – currently on sale on the Club Monaco website – this frock is decidedly more affordable than some of the soon-to-be royal’s recent wardrobe choices (the £56,000 Ralph and Russo couture gown she wore in her official engagement photos, for example).

Christmas is a big deal for the royal family and with all eyes on Meghan right now she proved she’s more than adept at dressing for the occasion while still retaining her own sense of style. We can’t wait for more fash-spiration from our new favourite style icon in 2018.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

