3 essential snow jackets to keep you warm on winter breaks

23rd Dec 17 | Fashion

Invest in good outerwear for your next chilly holiday.

young couple walking winter

Who said holidays could only be taken in summer? Even if you’re not a fan of the slopes, there are now multiple options for winter breaks. But if you’re planning to venture anywhere cold, it’s important to buy the right gear.

Here are three jackets that’ll suit cold weather activities.

1. Twin Peaks Reversible Jacket, £180, Cotswold Outdoor

Ideal for: Blustery hikes across the moors or Nordic skiing in the Arctic

Twin Peaks Reversible Jacket, £180, Cotswold Outdoor (Twin Peaks/PA)(Twin Peaks/PA)

Get two jackets for the price of one with this reversible, head-turning outer layer which can be scrunched down into a small stuff sack for packing. Keep it in a backpack and use for layering on long hikes, or wear it on cross country ski sessions. The 700 fill power duck down provides just enough insulation to keep you warm without breaking into a sweat.

2. Monterosa Jacket with Faux Fur, £499.99, Ellis Brigham
Ideal for: Strutting on the slopes at Val d’Isere and winter city slicking

Monterosa jacket(Monterosa/PA)

Designed specifically for the ski slopes, this soft, satin-touch jacket features a snow skirt and stretchy inner cuffs. Primaloft insulation will help you resist the elements, although breathable fabric and non-seam-sealed panels prevent any uncomfortable perspiration. Style-wise, it’s hard to beat – making it a good investment for wearing beyond the pistes.

3. Men’s Hudsonian Parka, £355, Berghaus
Ideal for: Polar expedition cruises or hunting for Northern Lights

Berghaus jacket(Berghaus/PA)

If  you’re travelling in sub, sub-zero conditions and don’t plan to move around too much, warmth will undoubtedly be your priority. This long-length coat keeps chills at bay with duck down insulation that has also been treated to be waterproof for up to 16 hours. Toastiness comes with inevitable bulk, but if you don’t plan to be too active, this option is ideal.



