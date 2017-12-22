Jimmy Choo's new advert featuring Cara Delevingne being 'cat-called' has come under fire

Many feel that it is particularly ill-judged.

This year saw the launch of #MeToo, and since then sexual misconduct and harassment has become an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation.

In such a charged climate where people are more aware of gender inequality than ever, many see Jimmy Choo’s latest advert as in particularly poor taste.

The ad features supermodel Cara Delevingne walking down a New York street in a pair of glitzy Jimmy Choo boots. She turns heads and various men call out to her as she struts along. At one point a man on the street wolf-whistles at her and says: “Nice shoes, lady.”

Her response is to smile but many people on Twitter think the advert is glorifying harassment and cat-calling – which could be seen as poorly-timed considering the events that have come to light this year.

For women who have to put up with cat-calling regularly, the ad comes too close to the bone.

Many see it as a bizarre choice of marketing tool.

Cara has been vocal throughout the #MeToo campaign, and opened up about her own allegations of sexual harassment with Harvey Weinstein.

When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Jimmy Choo have not yet commented on the backlash. They have since deleted the tweet featuring the advert, but the video is still available on YouTube.

