Jimmy Choo's new advert featuring Cara Delevingne being 'cat-called' has come under fire

Many feel that it is particularly ill-judged.

This year saw the launch of #MeToo, and since then sexual misconduct and harassment has become an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation.

In such a charged climate where people are more aware of gender inequality than ever, many see Jimmy Choo’s latest advert as in particularly poor taste.

The ad features supermodel Cara Delevingne walking down a New York street in a pair of glitzy Jimmy Choo boots. She turns heads and various men call out to her as she struts along. At one point a man on the street wolf-whistles at her and says: “Nice shoes, lady.”

Her response is to smile but many people on Twitter think the advert is glorifying harassment and cat-calling – which could be seen as poorly-timed considering the events that have come to light this year.

Because being cat-called and harassed on the streets of NYC is just so cool, sexy and fun! Wow. Read the room Jimmy Choo! — Bonnie Bauman (@bonbauman) December 19, 2017

Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is? https://t.co/8TK9huRHLL — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2017

R E A D. T H E. R O O M. — baby, it’s not cold outside-climate change is real (@TheLovelyMsKara) December 19, 2017

For women who have to put up with cat-calling regularly, the ad comes too close to the bone.

Totally. I lived in NYC in my 20s and when I watch it, it makes my stomach hurt. — Bonnie Bauman (@bonbauman) December 19, 2017

The Jimmy Choo ad w/ Cara Delevigne being leered at by male strangers & smirking back needs to stop appearing on my insta feed #nothanks — Sophie Lloyd (@sophiecclloyd) November 29, 2017

Many see it as a bizarre choice of marketing tool.

Wow. Tone deaf. — k8 (@abitbaffled) December 19, 2017

Nothing says 'buy me' like harassment. Hard pass. — layineggs (@Sparklebroom) December 19, 2017

Cara has been vocal throughout the #MeToo campaign, and opened up about her own allegations of sexual harassment with Harvey Weinstein.

Jimmy Choo have not yet commented on the backlash. They have since deleted the tweet featuring the advert, but the video is still available on YouTube.

© Press Association 2017