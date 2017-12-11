As Georgia Toffolo is crowned Queen of the Jungle, we look back at her fashion hits and misses

11th Dec 17 | Beauty

The I'm A Celebrity... star has always had a stylish streak (apart from a couple of bloopers).

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Georgia Toffolo has been declared winner of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – beating former Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and radio and TV presenter Iain Lee in the final public vote.

The Made In Chelsea regular has been praised by fans for her relentless positivity during her time Down Under, throwing herself into Bushtucker Trials with the kind of enthusiasm you probably wouldn’t expect from someone who’s more used to dining on London’s finest cuisine, than on creepy-crawlies.

The 22-year-old also managed to look good while doing it – no mean feat when you’re limited to regulation clothing (plus three sets of swimwear, apparently) – but then she’s always been a stylish celeb. Well, most of the time.

In honour of Toff being crowned Queen of the Jungle, here, we look back at her fashion hits (and a few misses) throughout the years.

First up, we’ve got to give Her Celeb Majesty credit for customising her jungle kit. Not just anyone can make fleece gilets, hiking boots and red knee-high socks look good, but Toff nailed it.

Georgia Toffolo who has been named queen of the jungle as the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

The Bushtucker trials certainly looked challenging, but we reckon the infamous jungle shower won’t have fazed the bubbly babe because she’s used to stripping off back home, while modelling her Toff X With Love Lilly lingerie collections.

Ever the savvy celeb, the Chelsea resident often lets a hint of her bra show under a low-cut shirt, as she did at a mobile phone launch earlier this year.

Georgia Toffolo attends an event to mark the launch of new mobile VOXI at Brick Lane Yard in London
(Ian West/PA)

Taking inspiration from her own nickname, for the Made In Chelsea series 10 premiere the blonde beauty chose a toffee-coloured ensemble and tonal suede shoes that perfectly complemented her golden tan.

Georgia Toffolo attends the Made in Chelsea series 10 premiere at the Ham Yard Hotel, London
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Keeping it simple in another monochrome look, at a film screening in 2014, Georgia showed off her enviable abs in a black crop top, mini skirt and court shoes combo.

Georgia Toffolo attending a screening for new film Million Dollar Arm at the Mayfair Hotel in London
(Ian West/PA)

Going all-out glam for the Scottish Fashion Awards 2015, the starlet again chose all-black-everything, keeping it demure in a high-necked top and full-length skirt.

Georgia Toffolo attending the Scottish Fashion Awards at the Corinthia Hotel, London.
(Ian West/PA)

But she’s no stranger to bright colour either, often rocking a bold lipstick on the red carpet, or when she’s on one of her (many) holidays.

❤wearing @sistersthelabel 📸shot by @middershugo

A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on

So far, so good, but even fashion queens get it wrong sometimes – and not even the self-styled Chelsea Barbie can make this hot pink unitard look good.

Was a little nippy at Bestival as you can see👀👀👀 What fun @motorolauk #HelloMoto #motoz2play 🤳🏼

A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on

And while her red-carpet style is usually flawless, we’re not sure what was going on with this look at a Game Of Thrones gala screening last year. Dungarees, leather coat and bright white trainers? Even Toff can’t pull it off.

Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo attending the Gala screening of the Game of Thrones episode "Hardhome"at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square
(Ian West/PA)

