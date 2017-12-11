Say no to the dress: 10 stunning alternatives to the festive frock

Say no to the dress: 10 stunning alternatives to the festive frock11th Dec 17 | Beauty
Switch things up and stand out from the crowd this party season.
When planning your yuletide party outfit (or outfits if you’re a social butterfly flitting from soiree to soiree all month), do you automatically think ‘dress’ – or do you steer well clear of frocks at all costs?
Whether you’re a long-time dress-avoider or simply want to switch things up this year, you couldn’t have picked a better time to shop outside the box. Why? Because the high street partywear collections are chock-full of stylish separates, gorgeous going-out tops and suits of the jump and tailored variety.
A smattering of sparkle or some holly-berry red will keep things at least a little bit festive – but architectural shapes, asymmetric cuts and sumptuous fabrics are the most fashion-forward way to do after-dark attire right now.
Stand out from the crowd this Christmas in one of these 10 amazing alternatives to the party dress…
1. AQ/AQ Heather Halter Neck Jumpsuit, £180
2. River Island Black Sequin Wrap Bow Bandeau Crop Top, £45; Black Coated Molly Jeggings, £45
3. Simply Be Sequin Palazzo Trousers, £60
4. Dorothy Perkins Black Velvet Suit Jacket, £40, and Slim Suit Trousers, £25
5. Phase Eight Florentine Jumpsuit, £85, John Lewis
6. Glamorous Black Sheer Gold Spot Bardot Top, £36
7. JD Williams Black Silver Glitter Jumpsuit, £35; Sophie Barely There Shoes, £22; Sophie Silver Ring Detail Clutch Bag, £15
8. George at Asda Sequin Blazer, £28
9. V by Very Embellished Mesh Top, £30
10. Pretty Little Thing Red Tassel Sequin Long Sleeve Playsuit, £45
© Press Association 2017