Say no to the dress: 10 stunning alternatives to the festive frock

Switch things up and stand out from the crowd this party season.

When planning your yuletide party outfit (or outfits if you’re a social butterfly flitting from soiree to soiree all month), do you automatically think ‘dress’ – or do you steer well clear of frocks at all costs?

Whether you’re a long-time dress-avoider or simply want to switch things up this year, you couldn’t have picked a better time to shop outside the box. Why? Because the high street partywear collections are chock-full of stylish separates, gorgeous going-out tops and suits of the jump and tailored variety.

A smattering of sparkle or some holly-berry red will keep things at least a little bit festive – but architectural shapes, asymmetric cuts and sumptuous fabrics are the most fashion-forward way to do after-dark attire right now.

Stand out from the crowd this Christmas in one of these 10 amazing alternatives to the party dress…

1. AQ/AQ Heather Halter Neck Jumpsuit, £180

(AQAQ/PA)

2. River Island Black Sequin Wrap Bow Bandeau Crop Top, £45; Black Coated Molly Jeggings, £45

(River Island/PA)

3. Simply Be Sequin Palazzo Trousers, £60

(Simply Be/PA)

4. Dorothy Perkins Black Velvet Suit Jacket, £40, and Slim Suit Trousers, £25

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

5. Phase Eight Florentine Jumpsuit, £85, John Lewis

(Phase Eight/PA)

6. Glamorous Black Sheer Gold Spot Bardot Top, £36

(Glamorous/PA)

7. JD Williams Black Silver Glitter Jumpsuit, £35; Sophie Barely There Shoes, £22; Sophie Silver Ring Detail Clutch Bag, £15

(JD Williams/PA)

8. George at Asda Sequin Blazer, £28

(George/PA)

9. V by Very Embellished Mesh Top, £30

(Very/PA)

10. Pretty Little Thing Red Tassel Sequin Long Sleeve Playsuit, £45

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

