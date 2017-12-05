You can buy Holly Willoughby's Fashion Awards red carpet look on the high street for just £129

5th Dec 17 | Beauty

Holly Willoughby was repping for the high street at the biggest night in the British fashion calendar.

The Fashion Awards 2017 - London

While starlets like Rita Ora and Karlie Kloss were decked out in designer finery at last night’s Fashion Awards, Holly Willoughby showed her love for the great British high street with a chic black ensemble.

The TV presenter chose a £129 black strapless jumpsuit from Issa London at House of Fraser, pairing it with sparkly stiletto sandals and an oversized black tuxedo jacket slung over her shoulders.

Holly Willoughby attending the Fashion Awards 2017, in partnership with Swarovski, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture Date: Monday 4th December, 2017
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Loving Holly’s look? Usually when a celebrity wears an affordable piece like this to an awards ceremony it sells out instantly, but the good news is, this jumpsuit isn’t actually available yet – it’s set to hit House of Fraser stores and online on December 23.

issa london black strapless jumpsuit
(House of Fraser/PA)

We think, given Holly’s outstanding red carpet outing, this jumpsuit is going to be very popular indeed, so make a note in your diary now if you want to snap one up.

We’ve found a lookalike blazer too, the Biba Star Jacquard Relaxed Blazer, £89, also from House of Fraser.

Biba Star Jacquard Relaxed Blazer
(House of Fraser/PA)

But if you want to steal the 36-year-old’s exact style, you’ll need to splash out a fair bit more. Her Sophia Webster Lilico Crystal Sandals retail at £695.

Sophia Webster Lilico Crystal Sandals
(Sophia Webster/PA)

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline

Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline

I'm A Celebrity's Jamie Lomas 'has no idea' daughter Polly was rushed to hospital

I'm A Celebrity's Jamie Lomas 'has no idea' daughter Polly was rushed to hospital

Everyone is going MAD for this 5 Christmas bargain from Dealz

Everyone is going MAD for this 5 Christmas bargain from Dealz

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter
Dublin Fire Brigade issue SERIOUS safety warning to Irish homeowners

Dublin Fire Brigade issue SERIOUS safety warning to Irish homeowners
Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air

Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air
These THREE Irish food businesses were served with closure orders in November

These THREE Irish food businesses were served with closure orders in November