You can buy Holly Willoughby's Fashion Awards red carpet look on the high street for just £129

Holly Willoughby was repping for the high street at the biggest night in the British fashion calendar.

While starlets like Rita Ora and Karlie Kloss were decked out in designer finery at last night’s Fashion Awards, Holly Willoughby showed her love for the great British high street with a chic black ensemble.

The TV presenter chose a £129 black strapless jumpsuit from Issa London at House of Fraser, pairing it with sparkly stiletto sandals and an oversized black tuxedo jacket slung over her shoulders.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Loving Holly’s look? Usually when a celebrity wears an affordable piece like this to an awards ceremony it sells out instantly, but the good news is, this jumpsuit isn’t actually available yet – it’s set to hit House of Fraser stores and online on December 23.

(House of Fraser/PA)

We think, given Holly’s outstanding red carpet outing, this jumpsuit is going to be very popular indeed, so make a note in your diary now if you want to snap one up.

We’ve found a lookalike blazer too, the Biba Star Jacquard Relaxed Blazer, £89, also from House of Fraser.

(House of Fraser/PA)

But if you want to steal the 36-year-old’s exact style, you’ll need to splash out a fair bit more. Her Sophia Webster Lilico Crystal Sandals retail at £695.

(Sophia Webster/PA)

