Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint royal visit together - and they looked amazing

4th Dec 17 | Beauty

It's their first official outing together - here's what the happy couple wore.

After Meghan Markle’s pretty white, belted, wrap coat she wore on Monday to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, she’s upped the fashion-ante for their first official royal visit together.

The loved-up couple, who are set to marry at Windsor Castle in May, are in Nottingham for their debut joint public engagement – starting at a Terrence Higgins Trust charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary to mark World Aids Day.

Greeting well-wishers en route, the duo were twinning, with Prince Harry wearing a pale camel scarf tucked beneath a simple black coat, presumably to match Meghan’s camel skirt, which peeped from under an effortlessly-chic navy button-down coat.

Here’s how to get Meghan’s look.

The coat

Braving the freezing conditions, Meghan’s military-style double-breasted navy wool coat by Canadian fashion brand Mackage is simple but classic. Unluckily for us, this ‘Elodie’ coat is sold out but Mackage has a load more maxi-length wool coats – we love the ones with faux-fur collars.

The jumper

Going for a chic, gamine look, Meghan’s black, ribbed Wolford turtleneck has also sold out already (sorry!) but you’ll easily be able to find an alternative on the highstreet – try Zara’s £19.99 version.

The skirt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Station ahead of their first official engagement together (Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

This pale mid-length skirt has got so much swish to it. So far the rumour is it’s a Joseph number priced £595, and it is still available (although not for long we’re guessing).

We can’t believe she’s not wearing gloves though – her hands must be icy. Then again, it’s worth it to show off that knockout diamond engagement ring.

