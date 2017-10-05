5 fashionable ways to wear red, the season's biggest colour trend

From tomato to crimson, lipstick to oxblood, no matter what you call it, the catwalk consensus is that red is the colour of AW17.

While poring over all the pictures from the AW17 catwalks, there was one colour that stood out more than any other – not only because of the many flashes of almost neon-bright scarlet, but because it was as if all the designers had got together and decided that this season, red is THE colour.

Whatever the reason, it’s very good news, because the shops are now full of the of ravishing hue, from oxblood to tomato, in everything from shoes to suits.

Inspired by Prada’s frocks, Max Mara’s coats and Armani’s suits, that means loads of gorgeous options for our winter wardrobes…

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

1. The day dress

Discover the versatility of a richly-hued long-sleeved dress in a cosy jersey or velvet fabric. Team with opaque tights, slouchy Eighties boots and a cross-body bag for winter boho vibes, or take the fashion-forward route and wear over jeans, finishing with a statement heel.

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

M&S Collection Dress, £45; Autograph Jeans, £45; Bag, £35; Autograph Leather Court Shoes, £59 (other items in store in October)

(Navabi/PA)

Sallie Sahne Dress, £251.99, Navabi (available October 13; shoes, stylist’s own)

2. The suit

Tailoring is back in a big way this season, inspired by the cherry red suiting seen on the Giorgio Armani catwalk. But we’re not talking constrictive jackets and pencil skirts – right now, a slouchy oversized blazer should be top of your shopping list.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Blazer, £38; Skirt, £35; Bag, £28; Shoes, £65 (available in October)

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Jacket, £38; Trousers, £25

3. The knit

Take your cue from the Balenciaga catwalk, where the cosiest red roll-neck jumpers had the front row wishing it was winter already. A roomy cable knit is your key woollen buy right now – wear it with everything from jeans and midi skirts, to Sixties-style minis and over-the-knee boots for a sexy but snuggly vibe.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Red Cable Knit Midi Jumper Dress, £55; Red Over The Knee Heeled Boots, £85

(East/PA)

East Wool Blend Fairisle Jumper, £99; Silk Alicia Print Shirt, £149; Straight Leg Jeans, £69 (trainers, model’s own)

4. The coat

Want to really embrace the ruby trend? It’s all about layering different shades, so complete your look with a cool crimson coat a la the Max Mara catwalk. It’s got to be boyish but relaxed – look for tulip or boyfriend cuts with sharp shoulders.

(F&F/PA)

F&F Boyfriend Coat, £39, Tesco

(New Look/PA)

New Look Red Longline Collared Coat, £34.99

5. The boots

Addicted to black ankle boots? Step out of your comfort zone and into some bright booties to elevate an all-black outfit. From pointy Eighties stilettos to round-toed Sixties block heels, there’s a style to suit every outfit.

(Dune/PA)

Dune Osha Red Ankle Boots, £115

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Red Leather Ankle Boots, £95

© Press Association 2017