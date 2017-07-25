Isabella Rossellini embraced colour for Sies Marjan campaign

Isabella Rossellini ditched her usual dark wardrobe for bright attire in Sies Marjan's latest campaign.

The Italian actress appears in the label's fall/winter 17 advertisements alongside her son Roberto, with Isabella rocking a pink corduroy blouse while Roberto wears a navy velvet shirt.



For her everyday ensembles the Blue Velvet beauty usually shuns colour, but she now credits Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak with opening her eyes to new options.



"I belong to that New York fashion generation of the '80s and '90s when we were always wearing black. It's so easy to wear," she laughed to The Telegraph.



"When I saw Sander's collections, there were exactly the colours for someone used to wearing a lot of black. There is a real statement of joyfulness and wanting colour back. Now, I put an incredibly bright pink sweater with black pants."



Isabella, 65, notes it was an "instant yes" when she was invited to participate in the project, which also features the likes of supermodel Sasha Pivovarova and her five-year-old daughter Mia.



Famed photographer Bruce Weber shot the photos, with Sander thrilled to tap both him and Isabella in his campaign because of their "amazing history". The lensman has captured the actress on camera many times over the years, including for British Vogue in 1989 and a photoshoot with Viggo Mortensen the year after.



"The pleasure of working with Sander is that he is defining himself right now as a young person," Isabella gushed. "He understands the definition of male and female is blurred. Age? He doesn't care. And race, he doesn't even see it."



She also touched upon her relationship with beauty giant Lancome, having become the face of the brand in 1982 before being let go in the '90s because she was "too old". She was re-hired last year, and teased the possibility of returning to ads.



"They haven't put me in an advertisement campaign but I think the will is there," she added.

