Nina Dobrev: 'I always make time for a.m. exercises'

New Reebok ambassador Nina Dobrev forces herself to wake up early to get a morning workout in before she starts a day of filming.

The svelte actress currently has three new films in production, and also recently returned for the last ever episode of The Vampire Diaries, which aired in March (17).



Despite a packed shooting schedule, Nina always makes time to keep fit.



"You need to make a decision - do I want to look and feel a certain way and put the work into it?" she told Shape magazine. "I see the difference so I make the time for it on set. I would wake up an hour earlier. Even though I was exhausted after a 12-hour day and did not want to work out, I did it because I always knew I would feel better after.



"I do it first thing when I wake up because then I can't make up an excuse for it, like being tired later on in the day. Because usually by 6 p.m. you're just like, I have no energy. I've done all the things I've done! I don't want to do anything else! I just get it done in the morning."



Nina was named the new face of Reebok and group fitness brand Les Mills earlier this month (Jul17), and to celebrate she took part in an all-day fitness and wellness extravaganza.



While the 28-year-old is now a big fan of HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts, strength training is still fairly new to her.



"I actually did not do a lot of (strength training) in the past--I only did yoga and ran in terms of training," she revealed. "Strength training with weights and such a regimented schedule has been new to my life, and now that I understand the way it all works, the science behind it, it's changed everything for me. I eat so much more than I used to, and I feel so much leaner and stronger than I ever imagined I'd be."

