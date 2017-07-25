Lily James launches new Burberry fragrance campaign with seductive ads

Baby Driver star Lily James is showing off a little skin in her new My Burberry Blush campaign, which launched on Monday (24Jul17).

The 28-year-old actress and Burberry ambassador fronts the new Eau de Parfum ads, which were shot by Mario Testino, wearing only a Burberry trench coat.



Appearing to be completely naked underneath, the former Downton Abbey beauty seductively poses in the main ad shot, clutching the coat to her chest to preserve her modesty.



My Burberry Blush is Lily's second fragrance campaign for Burberry - she also starred in the My Burberry Black 2016 Christmas campaign, which chronicles brand founder Thomas Burberry's life story.



The British actress played Betty Dawson, an ambitious pilot based on real life pilot Betty Kirby-Green, opposite Domhnall Gleeson, Sienna Miller and Dominic West, and promoting the campaign and the short film, Lily revealed she grew up crushing on Burberry boys.



"When I was younger, I remember seeing the boys wearing those Burberry shirts," Lily giggled.



"They're sort of a bit retro now but it was full check - the entire shirt. I'd always find (the boys wearing) them rather attractive. I think they're trying to bring that sort of thing back which I think is very exciting. I think bold is brilliant."



The actress' Hollywood career is blooming too - after portraying Ansel Elgort's love interest in Baby Driver, Lily has signed on to portray Meryl Streep's character as a younger woman in the Mamma Mia! sequel, and she's also championing a planned Downton Abbey movie, which is expected to shoot some time in 2018.

