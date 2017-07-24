These are Kate Middleton's 3 best looks from the Royal Tour of Germany and Poland

The Duchess of Cambridge really shone when she chose more daring looks and new designers.

With the Duchess of Cambridge debuting nine outfits in five days, there was plenty for Royal fashion fans to pore over during her tour of Poland and Germany, which concludes today.

While Princess Charlotte stole the show on more than one occasion (did you see her adorable curtsy as they were leaving Poland?), mum Kate put on a stylish display from start to finish, even impressing naysayers – who claim her formulaic ensembles aren’t worthy of style-icon status – with some more daring choices.

Of course, there were still lots of block-colour coat dresses (presumably following the Queen’s rule that a bright hue worn head to toe makes her more visible on public outings), and play-it-safe florals, but for several events, the Duchess opted for more adventurous prints or silhouettes – and it really paid off.

Here are Kate’s three best looks from the Royal Tour.

1. Red Alexander McQueen dress

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess has worn Alexander McQueen on many occasions (including her wedding day, of course), but she usually chooses more structured or tailored pieces from the British designer. This red off-the-shoulder dress, worn at the Queen’s Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence in Germany, is about as boho as it gets for Kate, and it totally works. Paired with nude Prada sandals (the 35-year-old wore the same pair in black last week), this look is glamorous without being OTT.

2. White Gosia Baczynska dress

(Julian Simmonds/PA)

Showing support for a Polish designer, the Duchess wore a white shift dress by Gosia Baczynska for another party celebrating the Queen’s birthday, this one in Warsaw. With geometric pleat detailing and a delicate lace belt, this dress is considerably more off-kilter than we’d usually expect for Kate, but it’s great to see her breaking out of her usual midi-dress and nude court shoes routine. With the addition of black ankle-strap heels and the oversized pearl jewellery, this look is chic and modern.

3. Printed Markus Lupfer dress

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Once again paying homage to a local designer, for an evening event at Clarchens Ballhaus in Berlin, the Duchess wore a bird-print dress from Markus Lupfer’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection. We don’t often see Kate in print (other than florals) but this blue and green frock really suits her, with the honeycomb belt and Prada sandals upping the glam factor.

© Press Association 2017