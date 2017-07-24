The 11 emotional stages of online shopping

Why do expectations never quite live up to reality?

Almost no relationship is quite as fraught as the one we have with online shopping.

Sure, buying new clothes is always a delight, but the process is riddled with dangers. What if your new purchase looks nothing like the picture? How have you managed to spend hundreds of pounds without even leaving the comfort of your sofa?

Online shopping is the modern day Pandora’s box: once opened, there’s no predicting the consequences. It’s an emotional journey…

1. Excitement

You’ve either decided a) you need some new clothes or b) you’ve ‘accidentally’ found yourself on one of your favourite shopping websites, and now the butterflies start.

You feel sheer joy – a whole world of fashion is at your fingertips. You’re just a few clicks away from transforming yourself into a style icon!

2. Nerves

It’s all a bit overwhelming. The sheer volume of choice is daunting.

What if you don’t make the right decisions? Where do you even start? There definitely is such a thing as too much choice.

3. Bemusement

Sure, all the fashion in the world is at your beck and call, but what’s perplexing is just how strange so much of it is.

You’ll find a nice top, only to realise it has some unexpected zip situation at the back. Or a perfectly normal jumper will be ruined by some surreal cut-outs.

4. Lust

But like the valiant soldier you are, you manage to wade through all the odd items of clothing to find a galaxy of things you do actually want.

You might have gone online looking for a single pair of affordable jeans, but suddenly you find yourself lusting over so much more.

5. Greed

This inevitably leads to greed, as you slowly convince yourself that everything you come across is essential to your life. A glittery crop top might not be work appropriate, but you simply cannot go on without it.

And so you pile items into your online basket. No need to worry, because it’s all the essentials, right?

6. Panic

Whoops. You accidentally clicked purchase without culling any of the items. What were you thinking?

Sure, that glittery crop top might have seemed totally necessary five minutes ago, but suddenly there’s a big sparkly hole in your bank account.

But no need to worry, because you can always return the clothes when they arrive. Well, this is what you whisper to yourself, knowing full well you will be wearing that new top on Saturday night…

7. Anticipation

Now you’ve placed your order and told yourself you *might* return some of it (lol), the tension builds.

When will the order arrive? Why isn’t it here now? Why does next day delivery feel so interminable?

The acute anticipation of waiting for your clothes to arrive soon turns into impatience, and this (unfortunately for your friends), can often turn you crazy.

8. Glee

You finally get the email – your package has arrived!

You dance to the post office and skip home, knowing that in mere minutes you’re going to be transformed into Alexa Chung.

9. Disappointment

And then, inevitably, comes the disappointment. You’ve opened your package, but some items are not exactly as you imagined.

Why would a top, that was such a delightful pink online, look so beige when you try it on? And what kind of human shape were those jeans designed for?

Unfortunately, it seems your dreams of becoming a style icon are drifting away.

10. Happiness

But never fear! Sure, some of your purchases look frankly terrible on you – but that’s the clothes, not you (right?).

Good thing you went OTT when ordering, because luckily so many other outfits look great, if you do say so yourself.

You can now return the mistakes and still have basically a whole new summer wardrobe left over.

11. Yearning

You look and feel so fab now, it wouldn’t hurt to have another peek online and see what’s new in the shops, would it?

And so the vicious cycle continues.

© Press Association 2017