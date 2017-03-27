Christina Ricci dresses to proportion

Christina Ricci's diminutive stature has made her "obsessed" with the proportion of outfits.

The petite actress always turns heads with her red carpet outfits, such as a stunning pale pink Christopher Kane gown featuring lace and pleat detailing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year (17). With a small frame, Christina has learnt how to pick and choose ensembles that flatter her figure.



"I love looking like a 'lady'," the 37-year-old smiled to The Edit. "There's nothing I like more than a tiny little Chanel suit and big jewellery. I'm 5ft 1in so I'm obsessed with proportion - I really have to have a waist, or it has to be super-short... And I am too old now to wear anything super-short without feeling ridiculous."



She may feel uncomfortable wearing certain clothing nowadays but the Sleepy Hollow star did feel confident enough to transform her tresses not long ago. The mother-of-one currently rocks light blonde tresses and admitted the move had been in the pipeline for a while, but it was her role as writer Zelda Fitzgerald in new TV series Z: The Beginning of Everything that convinced her to do it.



"I'd secretly wanted to go blonde for a really long time," she admitted. "I actually wear a lot of wigs in Z... But I used it as an excuse, and I'm shocked by how much I love it. It's like the way little girls love sparkles - it's just such a pretty colour."



Christina stuns in her photoshoot to accompany the interview, with soft smoky brown eyeshadow and relaxed tousled hair. Discussing how he styled her locks, hair expert Mark Hampton explained he went for something the actress would go for in real life.



"I prepped the hair with mousse before adding movement and shape with a tong. I then worked a little oil through the lengths to smooth and finish," he said.

© Cover Media Group 2017