Frances Bean Cobain graffitis face on billboard in Marc Jacobs ad

Frances Bean Cobain graffitis over her own face on a Marc Jacobs billboard in a new advertisement.

The visual artist and model has previously appeared in Harper's Bazaar and Elle magazine, and is currently the face of Marc Jacobs' spring/summer 2017 campaign, as shot by photographer David Sims.



Frances' image appears on a huge billboard outside of Jacobs' store on Melrose Place, and in a new stunt the fashion label has allowed her to treat the imagery as a blank canvas for a TV advertisement.



Directed by Alexander Alexandrov, the video shows Frances and some friends take red paint and write, "Witch, Witch, She's A Witch," on the billboard. She also pasted an abstract drawing of a face over her own face, but didn't change the appearance of her hair or the dress she posed in for the photo shoot.



Frances, who is the only child of Hole frontwoman Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, took to Instagram after she had finished drawing on the billboard to somewhat explain her thought processes behind the transformation.



"In my natural habitat @marcjacobs," she wrote alongside a snap of her posing beside the billboard.



While another photo of Frances and two friends was captioned: "just a couple of bandits leaving their mark #bestdayever#artwitches."



Though the 24-year-old seemed to enjoy having free reign with Jacobs' advertisement, don't expect her to join the long list of celebrity children who've pursued modelling careers.



"I don't think I'll be modelling for anybody else for a very long time - this is 100 per cent outside my comfort zone," she told Vogue.com of working with Jacobs. "I wouldn't have done it with anyone other than Marc."

© Cover Media Group 2017