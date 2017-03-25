Celine Dion wishes she kept Titanic-themed jumper

Celine Dion wishes she kept the Titanic-themed Vetements jumper that won over social media.

The Canadian performer has been working with stylist Law Roach, the man behind actress Zendaya and singer Ariana Grande's red carpet looks, for the past year.



And one of Celine's most popular ensembles has to be a dark hoodie printed with an image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the 1997's Titanic, which she wore out in Paris last July.



"Law has changed me 65 times a day, but one of my favourites was the Titanic sweatshirt," she told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the $885 (€818) piece had been borrowed from Vetement's designer Demna Gvasalia's archives. "Please send it back!"



While Celine's sophisticated style has certainly set the Internet abuzz, with fans praising the series of fashion-forward ensembles the 48-year-old has been wearing, including garments from Balenciaga, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, the singer admits that her mother Therese wasn't so keen on the sweatshirt look.



"My mother saw me (wearing the jumper) and she said, 'Oh my god, this is way too big for you!' and she asked, 'Since when are you wearing clothes that are too big for you?' She did not understand that it was cool!" Celine laughed.



Though the look won over the hearts of Celine's fans online, Law adds that the mother-of-three is still very sentimental about anything to do with Titanic, for which she sang the theme song My Heart Will Go On, and the garment choice had even more significance because this year marks the movie's 20th anniversary.



"When I actually pulled it out and showed it to her, Celine snatched it up and threw it on. She was like, 'Man, this is cool,'" he said.



