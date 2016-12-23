Oprah Winfrey celebrates 40-pound weight loss

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey struggles "no more" after finally conquering her waistline issues with the help of Weight Watchers.

The TV icon and actress invested in the dieting firm last year (15) and became the new face of the brand, and in January (16), she revealed she had lost 26 pounds (11.8 kilograms) in just three months.



Oprah has continued to document her slim down on social media and just over a year after revamping her eating habits, she is celebrating a total weight loss of 40 pounds (18 kilograms).



"I can honestly tell you I struggle no more," Oprah smiles in a new Weight Watchers ad as she practises yoga. "I live well while losing weight. It is easier than it's ever been."



The star, who previously gushed about not having to give up bread for the programme, goes on to insist she has been able to keep eating her favourite foods while continuing to shed the extra weight.



"I've eaten everything I love - tacos, pasta - I've never felt deprived," she explains.



The 62-year-old, who has struggled with her figure for most of her life, previously declared she didn't have a weight goal in mind, as she is simply doing what feels comfortable for her.



"It's a feeling where you get to the point where (you think), 'Oh, I can go to the (clothing) store, I can pick that size, it's available, I don't have to like, have it altered and all that stuff,'" she told Entertainment Tonight in July (16). "So, I'll know when I'm there."



However, Oprah admitted working on forthcoming TV movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks didn't make it easy to always stick to her Weight Watchers diet.



"(Being on a) movie set, you know, it's so hard," she shared in August (16). "You know, you are working those long days, and then by the end of the day you're like, 'Oh my God, a bag of hot Cheetos (cheese-flavoured, puffed cornmeal snacks) (is) calling your name.'"



"You have to leave the craft table and ask for a plum," she added.

© Cover Media Group 2016