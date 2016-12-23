Priyanka Chopra: 'Short hair destroys my self-confidence'

Actress Priyanka Chopra would have to be "really, really drunk" to chop off all her hair again.

The new Baywatch babe, who recently became the newest ambassador for hair product brand Pantene's Strong is Beautiful campaign, went for a shorter hairstyle not too long ago and instantly regretted the decision.



"I think I would have to be really, really drunk to try a pixie cut," she laughs to PeopleStyle. "I'd want to, but I don't know if I'd have the courage to do it.



"Two years ago I went for a pedicure and came out with a bob. And that didn't do too well for my confidence. I prefer it long, but I try all kinds of hair, because that's the one thing I really change when I change my character."



Priyanka confesses much of her self-esteem is tied into how her hair is looking on any given day.



"My hair and I have a very important relationship," she shares. "My hair is a very integral part of my confidence. I know that when I have a good hair day I feel a lot more confident, and I feel better about myself. On bad hair days I get really insecure. I'm always like, 'Oh my god, why is my hair a mess? What do I look like?' and it instinctively makes me feel uncomfortable."



Another beauty must-have for Priyanka is U.S. reality TV star Kylie Jenner's lip-kits, which offer a range of lip glosses and liners to help perk up any pout.



"I absolutely love her colours," the Quantico star gushes before heaping praise on the 19-year-old cosmetic mogul's products. "I think its amazing, she's such a young entrepreneur and has an amazing line of lip shades which work for a huge number of girls, which is great."

