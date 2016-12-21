Priyanka Chopra to front Pantene's next Strong is Beautiful campaign

Actress Priyanka Chopra is the new face of hair product brand Pantene's ongoing Strong is Beautiful campaign.

Bosses at the beauty company launched the positive marketing scheme a few years back and has had some of the hottest Hollywood faces fronting their promos, such as singers Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding, and now they have chosen the star of the forthcoming Baywatch movie as the perfect pick for a new string of advertisements.



"Strong Is Beautiful is more than a campaign, it's the ethos and point of view of our brand, and all of our recent Ambassador choices are women who represent this idea," Jodi Allen, vice president of hair care for North America at Pantene's parent company Procter & Gamble, tells Women's Wear Daily.



"Priyanka is the embodiment of this spirit - she's a strong, intelligent woman, who has built a global career for herself, and has chosen roles that exemplify fierce and powerful women," the VP adds.



Priyanka echoes Allen's statements, noting she fully identifies with the Strong is Beautiful message.



"What I associate more (than beauty) with the brand is the brand's philosophy, 'Strong is beautiful,'" she shares. "I've always been someone who thinks the best thing I've ever worn is my confidence, and strength is confidence."



"If I do say so myself, I'm very fond of my hair," Chopra, a former beauty pageant queen in her native India, smiles.



Priyanka will appear in ads throughout the first half of 2017 for the relaunch of Pantene's shampoo formula. The brand's new shampoo has been reformulated to consist of a curative mixture of antioxidants, lipids and provitamins designed to soak deeper into the core of hair follicles than previous recipes, creating smoother, softer and shinier hair.

