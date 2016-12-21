Jesse Plemons: 'Discussing Black Mass weight gain was a nightmare'

Actor Jesse Plemons found it nightmarish to speak about his weight gain for Black Mass while promoting the gangster movie.

Kirsten Dunst's 28-year-old boyfriend starred in the 2015 biographical drama, about infamous Boston mafia leader Whitey Bulger, opposite Johnny Depp and he couldn't believe most of the questions he received during the press tour for the film were about how many pounds he packed on for his part.



"Everyone's like, 'You gained all this weight!', I was like, 'No, I've been fat for a while now'," he recalled to GQ.com. "Yeah, talking about it, if anything, makes me a little more empathetic - sympathetic? - to what women have to go through. My God! Men in general are just not held under the same microscope in that way. It's bizarre that that's all people wanted to talk about. Why is that some sort of a badge or some sort of accomplishment? Like, anyone can do that. You just have to eat s**t."



Jesse went on to star alongside Kirsten in the second season of the TV adaptation of Fargo, and to his complete shock, the weight gain conversations reemerged while he promoted the show, which premiered a few months after Black Mass reached theatres.



"It carried over to Fargo, too," he noted. "And I had lost a little bit of weight at the Fargo premiere, and I remember this guy, like, 'What's your secret to losing the weight? Tell us!' I was like, 'Well, I was eating everything, and then I just stopped eating terrible food.' It's not too complicated."

