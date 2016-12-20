Arnold Schwarzenegger's reflection makes him feel sick

Arnold Schwarzenegger is so insecure that his own appearance makes him want to "throw up".

The Hollywood heavyweight began his career as a bodybuilder and has won the title of Mr. Olympia seven times during his life. He's still in great shape at 69 years old, but The Terminator star can't seem to shake off the feeling of not being good enough.



"When I look in the mirror, I throw up," he admitted during an interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine. "I was already so critical of myself, even when I was in top physical shape. I'd look in the mirror after I won one Mr. Olympia after another and think, 'How did this pile of (bleep) win?' I never saw perfection. There was always something lacking."



Arnold continues to work out on a regular basis and despite his age, the Total Recall actor sticks to the same regime he followed 20 years ago.



He gave the world an insight into his exercising earlier this year when he broadcast a live video of him in the gym via his Facebook page, which over two million people tuned into.



Arnold has shared countless fitness tips with various magazines over the years, including Coach, where he stressed the importance of having an aim during exercise and how useful it is to merge cardio moves.



"Training might be harder, but if your goal is always in front of you then it's fun," he explained. "You've got to believe in yourself, have a very clear vision and a fire in your belly and not be shy of working hard...



"You should always try and go from one exercise to the next without stopping. That way you combine your lifting with cardiovascular training to get more out of your workout. I always do full-body workouts now."

© Cover Media Group 2016