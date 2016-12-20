Fans go mad for relaunched M.A.C x Selena line

Fans of late singer Selena Quintanilla are thrilled M.A.C Cosmetics is bringing back their popular limited-edition Selena line.

It was announced on Monday (19Dec16) that the New York-based make-up giant would be restocking the collection, made up of a lipglass, lipsticks, eye shadows, mascara, liquid eye liner, powder blush duo and an all-purpose brush.



The line drops online at maccosmetics.com on 28 December and in store and make-up counters the following day. Fans can pick up their M.A.C x Selena products from Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's, among other stores.



"MAC rereleasing their selena line is the best news I've heard all day," one Twitter user wrote, while another declared: "SELENA MAC IS BEING RESTOCKED AND I'M ABOUT TO FIGHT SOMEONE FOR IT."



The products are all encased in pretty purple packaging baring Selena's signature.



When the line first debuted in October it sold out in minutes. Pieces made their way on to auction site eBay, with reports some of the products were on sale for $3,000 (£2,430).



Tejano singer Selena was shot by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar in 1995 at the age of 23.



Ahead of the make-up line's original release, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla, who helped create the collection, explained the reasons behind the M.A.C collaboration.



"I wanted the colours to be about her personally, what she wore on and offstage," Suzette told PeopleStyle. "She has been gone for 21 years already, and for this collaboration to happen, it's pretty much incredible. It just shows the love her fan base has even though she's gone; that her music still lives on and her legacy has grown tremendously since she's passed. It's a great honour to have M.A.C collaborate with Selena's name and her fans - for her fans."



