'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

Celebrities have been sharing details of their Easter celebrations.

Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet card her six-year-old daughter made her for Easter.

The Spice Girl turned designer posted a brief video on Instagram showing the colourful flamingo card drawn by Harper.

Inside, Harper refers to her mum as a “superhiro” (sic) and praises her for being funny and pretty.

“Kisses at Easter x,” Beckham captioned the clip.

Kisses at Easter x 🐣🐣🐣🐣 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Several other celebrities have also shared pictures and videos of their activities.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow got into the Easter spirit by donning bunny ears as she snuggled up to a large cuddly rabbit character.

Joyeuses Pâques! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 1, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Madonna posted a clip of herself smiling into the camera through an Easter egg filter.

Starting Easter Off Some Type of Way…………🐰🐣😂🌈🎉💕🐰🐣🎉💕🌈🌈🐰🐰🎉💕😂🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:49am PDT

The Queen of Pop also shared an adorable image of three of her adopted children, calling them “Easter angels”.

Robbie Williams shared a clip from his hit You Know Me, which shows him in a rabbit head.

A little Easter message 😜👆 A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:20am PDT

“A little Easter message…” the singer captioned the post.





