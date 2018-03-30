With some kids set to eat 16 times 'too much' sugar this Easter, here's how to protect their teeth

As a new report highlights how many sugar-loaded chocolate eggs some children will get through, a dental expert advises on how to limit the damage to their smiles.

It’s no secret that Easter eggs tend to be packed full of sugar, but sometimes it’s easy to forget just how much of the sweet stuff is lurking in each brightly-coloured box.

While the recommended daily sugar limit for adults is 30g, the NHS says that children aged seven to 10 years should have no more than 24g of sugar a day, and younger children – aged four to six – shouldn’t be consuming more than 19g a day.

But according to a new report by Bupa Dental Care, most children will be on track to greatly exceed the recommended daily sugar limit this Easter, putting them at greater risk of obesity and conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, as well as tooth decay.

The healthcare provider quizzed 2,000 people on their eating habits over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend, of which 1,002 were parents of under-18s. The survey found that the average child will get through a whopping five Easter eggs over the course of the weekend (amounting to over 16 times the recommended daily sugar intake!), with one in 10 enjoying up to 10 of the sugary treats.

Bupa’s findings also shed light on some of the worst offenders for high sugar content on the supermarket shelves, revealing that a medium Easter egg can easily contain up to 61g of sugar, which is equivalent to consuming over 15 teaspoons in one sitting.

Easter eggs can contain more sugar than you might think (Thinkstock/PA)



Thornton’s White Chocolate Easter Egg was revealed to be one of the worst offenders, with 23 teaspoons of sugar (90.6g) listed in its ingredients – over four times the recommended amount for a four to six-year-old.

The report also found that smaller, supplementary treats could easily bump up your child’s sugar intake over the holiday period. A 90g bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs, for instance, contains 15 teaspoons of sugar (61.5g), while a Cadbury Creme Egg has seven teaspoons (29g).

Of course, nobody wants to be an Easter buzzkill, and most children will be disappointed if they miss out on the day, but there are a few things you can do to help minimise the impact of sugary treats on your child’s teeth if you decide to celebrate with chocolate eggs this year.

As well as keeping an eye on how much chocolate your children eat over the Easter weekend, dental expert Dr Eddie Coyle says parents should time when they allow their kids to tuck in.

“The best time to indulge in an egg or two is straight after a meal,” he says. “Replacing dessert with a chocolate egg, rather than continually snacking on them throughout the day, is a great way of limiting their impact on your teeth. With children expected to eat 16 times more sugar than recommended this Easter, it’s worth remembering that sugar causes spikes in acidity, which can lead to tooth decay.”

Coyle also advises avoiding sugar within 30 minutes of brushing in the morning, as well as 30 minutes before bed, to ensure children’s mouths’ acidity levels get a chance to return to normal.

Make sure that children are brushing their teeth thoroughly (Thinkstock/PA)

You could even completely eradicate your child’s sugar intake – or at least significantly reduce it – by offering fun alternatives to keep them happy, such as swapping the chocolate eggs for fancy dress items or a day out to an attraction.

But if you do decide to treat your little one to an egg or two this weekend, Coyle’s top tip is to make sure that their brushing routine is getting into all of the mouth’s difficult-to-reach areas.

“With so much more chocolate being consumed this weekend, it’s also more important than ever to ensure children are brushing their teeth for a full two minutes, morning and night,” says Coyle, “with younger children being supervised to make sure all that sugar is removed.”





