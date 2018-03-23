Kylie Jenner shares cute new selfies with baby daughter Stormi

The social media star became a mother less than two months ago, but she loves keeping her fans updated.

Kylie Jenner has given her millions of fans another glimpse of her baby daughter Stormi in a set of new selfies.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who became a first-time mother seven weeks ago, posted three new black-and-white snaps on her Instagram page, keeping her 106 million followers entertained.

The pictures see Jenner lying down next to her wide-eyed tot, who takes after her selfie-taking mum and looks directly into the lens.

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Along with the pictures, Jenner simply wrote “stormiiiiiiiii” and added a love heart emoji.

The post is on track to become one of the most-liked on the social networking site as it gained more than seven million likes in two hours.

Jenner currently holds the record for the most-liked image on Instagram – her post revealing her daughter’s name along with a snap of Stormi’s hand has more than 17.8 million likes.

The 20-year-old reality TV star and make-up mogul welcomed her daughter on February 1 with rapper Travis Scott.

She had spent months out of the spotlight as speculation grew that she was expecting her first child.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner said she kept the pregnancy to herself because she wanted to “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way” that she could.

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child, a daughter called Chicago, in January via a surrogate, and other half-sister Khloe Kardashian is around eight months pregnant with her first child.





© Press Association 2018