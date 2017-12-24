Simon Thomas shares son's letter asking Father Christmas for his 'mummy back'

TV presenter Simon Thomas has shared his son’s heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas, in which he asks for “mummy back”.

The former Blue Peter host’s wife Gemma died in November just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

The couple’s eight-year-old son Ethan has written to Father Christmas asking for three things this year – Playmobil, Lego and his mother back.

Thomas posted a picture of the letter on Instagram wrote: “I just wish I could give him the third.”

He added the hashtags “#heartbreaking #lightinthedarkness”.

Thomas, now a presenter on Sky Sports, announced the death of 40-year-old Gemma via social media on November 26.

He said she died “surrounded by her family and friends” and that Ethan was “in bits”.

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

© Press Association 2017