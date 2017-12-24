Simon Thomas shares son's letter asking Father Christmas for his 'mummy back'24th Dec 17 | Family
Simon Thomas' wife Gemma died of acute myeloid leukaemia.
TV presenter Simon Thomas has shared his son’s heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas, in which he asks for “mummy back”.
The former Blue Peter host’s wife Gemma died in November just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
The couple’s eight-year-old son Ethan has written to Father Christmas asking for three things this year – Playmobil, Lego and his mother back.
Thomas posted a picture of the letter on Instagram wrote: “I just wish I could give him the third.”
He added the hashtags “#heartbreaking #lightinthedarkness”.
Thomas, now a presenter on Sky Sports, announced the death of 40-year-old Gemma via social media on November 26.
Four weeks ago today Gemma entered her final hour. Four long weeks. Four pain-filled weeks. Four life changing weeks and yet I still can’t comprehend that she’s gone. I have that eternal hope, but right now it just hurts. It hurts so much, but the darkness will not overcome me. #gemma #lightinthedarkness
He said she died “surrounded by her family and friends” and that Ethan was “in bits”.
Acute myeloid leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.
