Marc Jacobs is engaged after organising flashmob-style dance

Marc Jacobs is engaged after organising flashmob-style dance5th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
Jacobs got down on one knee in a Mexican grill restaurant.
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will be tying the knot – after proposing to his boyfriend in unusual style.
Jacobs organised a surprise, flashmob-style dance in a Mexican grill restaurant before getting down on one knee.
He posted the video of the proposal to boyfriend Charly Defrancesco on Instagram.
The designer wrote: “And this happened…’Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?’ #flashmobatchipotle #moves.
“Thank you everyone for making this happen. And to my Ride or Die fiance I love you.”
The flashmob dance was accompanied by Prince song Kiss and the video ends with the couple having a kiss.
© Press Association 2018