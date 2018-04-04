Jury selection completed for Bill Cosby's 'sexual assault' retrial

4th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Seven men and five women are on the panel with two black jurors among the 12.

A jury has been picked in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia.

Prosecutors and the defence have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian.

They still have to pick six alternates.

The main panel appears to have 10 white and two black jurors.

Cosby’s lawyers had accused prosecutors of racial discrimination earlier on Wednesday for excluding a black woman from the panel.

Prosecutors denied race had anything to do with it.

The jury has seven men and five women.

Cosby has denied charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home in 2004.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter
Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion
A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers

Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers