Marvel stars wish Robert Downey Jr a happy birthday

4th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Iron Man star turned 53 on April 4.

Robert Downey Jr received birthday wishes from some of his Marvel friends as he turned 53.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland and Chris Evans were among those to send the actor messages on April 4.

Paltrow, who stars with Downey Jr in the Iron Man films, posted a selfie on Instagram of the pair with Spider-Man actor Holland.

She said: “I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us @robertdowneyjrHAPPY BIRTHDAY, dear heart.

“Love me and that other guy in the photo.”

Captain America star Evans said on Twitter: “Happy birthday to the one and only, @RobertDowneyJr!! (Am I the only one who thinks he’s aging in reverse?) I miss you, buddy!!”

The actor himself posted a message on Twitter saying he had three wishes on his big day.

“Today’s birthday treat is a triple threat,” he said.

“My wishes are as follows: 1st to support @ROHHAD_GLOBAL (go to http://crowdrise.com/rdj  to donate). 2ndly watch me eat my car cake and 3rdly lay your eyes on the new #InfinityWar character posters!”

© Press Association 2018

