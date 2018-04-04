Kacey Ainsworth: EastEnders will be back after missing out on Bafta nod

Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Casualty were nominated in the soap category - but EastEnders missed out.

Former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth has insisted the BBC soap “will be back” after it was snubbed in the TV Bafta nominations.

The actress, who played Little Mo in Albert Square from 2000 to 2006, expressed her shock after the show failed to get a nod in the soap and continuing drama category.

Rival programmes Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Casualty are all up for the coveted gong.

Ainsworth said on Twitter: “No EastEnders on the BAFTA TV noms that’s a first!

“In the past few months EE has gone back to its roots, truly great characters, writers and actors and it shows.

“The only prog on TV depicting working class people not solely as benefit cheats and layabouts @bbceastenders.”

When another Twitter user pointed out that the awards recognise work from last year, Ainsworth agreed: “Exactly.”

She said things would be different the next time the awards are dished out.

Sharing a link to a tweet about the soap and continuing drama nominees, she said: “This is for EE in 2017 – you wait 4 this year – EE will be back.”

Soap fans have also said they were surprised to see EastEnders omitted.

“@bbceastenders not nominated???? Shocking decision!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “I truly cannot believe #Corrie has been nominated for a #BAFTATV award with the unbelievable depressing storylines they’ve had BUT #EastEnders hasn’t been nominated at all Where is the justice in that !!!!”

The awards take place on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC One.

