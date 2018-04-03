Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester debuts bold platinum blonde hairstyle

3rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The long, brunette Blair Waldorf-esque mane has long gone.

Leighton Meester has debuted a shockingly bright blonde new hairstyle, making her look a world away from her Gossip Girl days.

The US actress, who is best known for playing Manhattan socialite Blair Waldorf in the hit teen drama series, swapped her dark brunette locks for a lighter, platinum look.

Meester revealed her new hair on Instagram with her 4.6 million followers.

She wrote: “Having a blonde moment Thank you to my hair saviors: @auracolorist and Keraphix protein treatment @NexxusNYSalon #MyNexxusPHIX #NexxusPartner.”

Not only was the colour remarkably different, she also had her long tresses chopped into a long bob.

The 31-year-old told US magazine People that the treatment took seven hours in total.

She said: “I don’t even feel comfortable saying that I just went blonde. It is a totally different colour of hair!”

Meester said that she has had “long, natural hair for a long time”, and that it was time for a change.

“I like to try different things and experiment,” she added.

“So when I wanted to change my hair, I just thought, ‘I should just completely go for it!'”

© Press Association 2018

