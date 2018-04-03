Matinee screening added to the bill for Peter Kay's Car Share

3rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

A third screening has been announced on the comedian's official Twitter page.

A matinee screening of Peter Kay’s Car Share has been announced following “exceptional demand” for the charity event.

A second screening of new episodes of the hit show was announced at the weekend after tickets to the event sold out in minutes.

Now a third screening has been set-up, with a message on the comedian’s official Twitter page.

Kay initially announced the screening on March 29 in what was his first Twitter post since cancelling his live tour, in December, due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

The screenings, at Blackpool Opera House, takes place on April 6 and 7.

In a statement on his website, Kay previously revealed money raised would go towards The Lily Foundation.

“The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease,” he said.

“I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

The second series of BBC show Car Share ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes – a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

© Press Association 2018

