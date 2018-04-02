Sophie Ellis-Bextor urges fans to trace taken tuk tuk

2nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star is offering a ride in the vehicle as a reward.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has asked fans to keep an eye out for her missing Tuk Tuk after it was stolen from outside her house.

The singer, 38, posted a message on Twitter last week saying her family’s motorised rickshaw had been swiped.

“Someone stole our Tuk Tuk! Taken from outside our home in West London. We miss it.

“There can’t be many knocking about so if you see a quirky little trike it could well be ours… reg MX67NKH,” said the star.

She updated her 132,000 followers over the Easter weekend, saying she was missing her “conspicuous little vehicle”.

And the star has now said she is offering a ride in the little car as a reward.

“If anyone finds my tuk tuk, I’ll take them out for a spin in it,” promised the singer.

Ellis-Bextor is married to The Feeling bassist Richard Jones  and the pair have four sons.

© Press Association 2018

