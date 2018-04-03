Stormzy's surprise appearance on Love Island in running for TV Bafta

It will compete against scenes from Doctor Who, Blue Planet II and Game Of Thrones.

Stormzy’s surprise appearance on Love Island will compete with the reveal of Doctor Who’s 13th Time Lord and Ariana Grande’s emotional performance of One Last Time at One Love Manchester to be named TV must-see moment of 2017.

Also on the shortlist for the prize at the Bafta television awards are the moment dragon Viserion is killed by the Night King in Game Of Thrones, the scene in which a mother pilot whale grieves for her baby in Blue Planet II and the cliffhanger in Line Of Duty when Roz Huntley, played by Thandie Newton, wakes up just before she’s about to be cut up with a chainsaw.

This was one of the most painful scenes I've seen since the red wedding. I'm still crying, bye. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/w4KdeqNegD — sam / 봄날 (@unravelingjeon) August 21, 2017

The winner will be revealed during the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on May 13 and it will be the only prize voted for by the public.

ITV2 reality show Love Island was the breakout hit of the summer, garnering celebrity fans including grime star Stormzy.

As contestants Kem Cetinay, Chris Hughes and Marcel Somerville rehearsed a rap for a talent show, he joined them via live video call to give them some words of advice.

That moment when Stormzy stormz the villa… #LoveIslandhttps://t.co/w71oH3sReO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2017

That TV moment will compete against the reveal of Jodie Whittaker as the first ever female Doctor.

The highly-anticipated moment showed a mysterious hooded figure walking through the woods. After pulling back her hood to reveal her face, she walked off towards the Tardis.

Also in the running is the devastating moment in Game Of Thrones episode Beyond The Wall when the Night King threw a giant ice spear to pierce Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) beloved dragon Viserion in the throat before he plummeted into the lake and sank beneath the ice.

Another dramatic climax competing for the prize is a scene from BBC’s Line Of Duty in which DCI Huntley wakes up following a confrontation with Tim Ifield (Jason Watkins), just as he is about to start cutting up her body.

😮Who leaves the room alive? We need your theories and we need them now! #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/6mP02MNrSX — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 26, 2017

The moments of TV drama will compete against the poignant concert held in Manchester on June 4 two weeks after the terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing were given free entry to Old Trafford Cricket Ground for the star-studded concert, which ended with Grande performing her hit One Last Time.

What an incredible concert ❤️ The #OneLoveManchester crowd join together as @ArianaGrande sings the poignant 'One Last Time' pic.twitter.com/qI2KmriLkE — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

Another real-life moment in the running for the Bafta is a scene from Blue Planet II, in which a whale grieved for her baby, which may have been poisoned by her milk because of chemical pollution caused by the human use of plastics.

Every year we dump 8 million tonnes of plastic into our oceans.Here's how you can help 👉 https://t.co/gQRfcR8i4Q#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/CzYDiu7fjG — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 19, 2017

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of Bafta’s television committee, said: “The award recognises the most talked about moment on television last year and puts the power of the vote in the hands of the public. I look forward to seeing the winning moment when it’s revealed at the ceremony on Sunday 13 May.”

Members of the public can vote for their favourite moment online at virginmedia.com/bafta and will also have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win tickets to the event.

Voting opens on April 3 from midday and closes on May 1 at 5pm.

The nominations for the other awards will be announced on April 4.

