MasterChef's Gregg Wallace says Great British Bake Off is 'easier' for judges

John Torode has also revealed which reality TV show could lure him in.

MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has said he would never want to be a judge on rival show The Great British Bake Off because it is an “easier” job.

The TV presenter has co-hosted the BBC cooking programme alongside chef John Torode since 2005, tasting and critiquing a wide range of culinary creations in different rounds.

Wallace told Radio Times magazine: “I wouldn’t want to judge Bake Off.

“Their job’s easier than ours because they only taste one kind of food.”

Although he ruled out appearing on the Channel 4 show, which sees judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith scrutinise the treats made by amateur bakers, Wallace said that he thinks he would improve history programmes if he were to present them.

He said: “I don’t like academics doing them, it’s like they’re doing adverts for their book. History is only stories; I would tell it like I’m talking about two blokes in the pub!”

Wallace said he also thinks he could do a survival show better than Bear Grylls.

“For all his SAS training, at least I would remember to bring a packed lunch!” he added.

Torode said that if he were to branch out into reality TV, the one he “might consider” when he is older is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

“You eat beans and rice for a couple of weeks, lose a few pounds, and then you get a holiday in Australia,” Torode said.

He added: “A few bugs and testicles? Have you seen what we’ve eaten on MasterChef?”

Wallace quipped that he would do I’m A Celebrity “if it paid enough of the mortgage off”.

