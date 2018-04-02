Phelan is alive! Corrie fans shocked as twist revealed

2nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Phelan was thought to have been killed off last week.

Coronation Street viewers were left reeling on Monday night as it was revealed that evil Pat Phelan is still alive.

The killer’s reign of terror over the cobbles appeared to come to an end on Good Friday when he plunged into the sea.

But at the end of Monday night’s double bill, fans found out the villain (Connor McIntyre) had survived and was holed up in a B&B.

“Yassssssss I Just Screamed the house down.. He’s alive yasss !!!!,” said one excited viewer on Twitter.

One person posted: “What!!!! #Corrie #Phelan Stunned and at the same time delighted.”

“PHELAN IS ALIVE! I SCREAMED WITH SHOCK & EXCITEMENT,” said another.

“Well #Corrie you pulled it out of the bag tonight!! I was uber disappointed with fri nites double bill but man alive that was a twist and a half!” said one pleased fan.

However, not all viewers were happy to see Phelan back so soon.

His sinister plot has gone on for months and some fans of the soap had been relieved to see it wrapped up.

“Absolutely fuming about phelan,” said one disgruntled viewer, while one person asked: “Dear God, when will this end?!”

“Ah seriously, Pat Phelan is alive. #Corrie you’re having a laugh at this stage,” moaned another.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

