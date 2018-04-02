Romeo Beckham shows off skills in tennis lesson with Caroline Wozniacki

2nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Fans were impressed with Romeo's game.

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Romeo proved he is a tennis ace during a private session with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

A video posted on Instagram by proud mother Victoria shows Romeo, 15, hitting balls with Wozniacki in Miami.

Victoria captioned the clip: “Amazing night watching @romeobeckham hit with @carowozniackiin Miami X kisses x VB.”

Romeo’s tennis technique impressed fans on the social media site, who commented on his power and style.

“Another Beckham sportsman in the making,” said one follower, while another compared the teenager to tennis star Rafael Nadal.

Romeo also shared a photograph of himself with Wozniacki.

Thank you so much @carowozniacki !!🎾

A post shared by RomeoBeckham (@romeobeckham) on

“Thank you so much,” he wrote.

© Press Association 2018

