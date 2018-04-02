Debbie McGee marks 30 years since marrying 'amazing' Paul Daniels

The broadcaster married the late magician in April 1988.

Debbie McGee has paid tribute to her “amazing” late husband Paul Daniels on what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a picture from her wedding day with magician Daniels on Twitter, and wrote: “30 years ago today I married this amazing man.

“Still miss him every day.”

The couple had been married for 28 years – and together for 10 years before that – when Daniels died of a brain tumour at the age of 77 in March 2016.

McGee rose to fame as Daniels’ assistant before they married in April 1988.

The 59-year-old TV and radio star turned heads during the latest series of Strictly, reaching the final with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

She recently said that Daniels – a contestant himself in the 2010 series – would have been “proud” of her stint on the programme.

“If Paul could see me now, he would be so proud and happy for me,” she told Hello! magazine.

McGee previously said that appearing on the show gave her back her “sparkle” following her husband’s death.

