Neil Patrick Harris to husband: Asking you out was best decision I ever made

The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor praised his 'partner in crime' in a sweet post.

Neil Patrick Harris paid a sweet tribute to his “better than best” husband David Burtka on the anniversary of their first date.

The How I Met Your Mother star shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram and wrote that asking him “out on a date 14 years ago was perhaps the best decision I’ve ever made”.

Harris added: “He’s my partner in crime, my moral compass, and my studly baby daddy. Happy Anniversary, DMB.

“You’re better than best, and I love you so much. Xo, NPH.”

Actor and professional chef Burtka shared his own message for his beloved on the 14th anniversary of their first date.

Along with a snap of Harris with his arm around him, Burtka wrote on Instagram: “I can truly say this has been the best 14 years of my life.

“Thank you @nph for being my husband, best friend, and the love of my life. I can’t wait for the next 14!!”

Harris and Burtka tied the knot in 2014.

They announced their engagement in 2011, although revealed at the time they had actually proposed to each other five years earlier.

In 2010, they became parents to twins Harper and Gideon, who were born via a surrogate.

