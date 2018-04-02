JLS star JB Gill expecting second child with wife Chloe

2nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The couple already have a three-year-old son.

Former JLS singer JB Gill has announced he is expecting his second child with wife Chloe.

The couple are already parents to son Ace, three.

The former X Factor star, 31, whose full name is Jonathan Benjamin Gill, said the baby is due in August but they delayed making an announcement.

He told Hello! magazine: “Because we know people who have had complications, we were cautious to say anything before now.

“In our line of work, you never have the job until you’re on that stage and I guess we’ve approached this the same way – we wanted to make sure we were firmly on that stage.”

Chloe added they have only recently felt ready to have a second child after her difficult first delivery, when the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around the baby’s neck.

(Hello!)

She said: “I always said I wanted to wait until Ace was a bit more independent before we tried for another one.

“But I will admit that, after what I went through having him, I was also really nervous about getting pregnant again. I knew I needed to wait until, mentally, I was sure I was ready. Even today, the fears are there.”

She added that Ace was the first to predict that she was pregnant, telling the magazine: “We were out shopping and I was pushing Ace around in his pushchair when he suddenly looked up at me and said, ‘Mummy, we need to get some clothes for my sister.’

“I said to him, ‘But you don’t have a sister’. His face went all serious and he went, ‘I do, Mummy – in your tummy’. When I told J, we were like, ‘Whoa!’”

Snow Day ☃️❄️x

A post shared by JB Gill (@jbgill) on

She added that since then the child has predicted the couple are having another son.

Gill said: “And whilst we’ve currently got no plans to find out, I’m tempted to go with his intuition.

“Ace kisses Chloe’s tummy and says to the baby, ‘Come soon!’ It’s very sweet.”

(Hello!)

Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter
Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Katie Holmes pays tribute to Dawson's Creek co-stars left out of reunion pictures

Katie Holmes pays tribute to Dawson's Creek co-stars left out of reunion pictures
Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers

Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers
Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns
Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo

Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo