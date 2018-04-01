Justin Bieber tells fans on Easter Sunday: Jesus has changed my life

1st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Justin said Easter is not about a bunny.

Justin Bieber has shared an Easter message with his fans, telling them: “Jesus has changed my life.”

The pop heartthrob, 24, posted a note on Instagram on Easter Sunday reminding his 98.3 million followers of the real meaning of the holiday.

“Jesus has changed my life,” wrote the singer.

“Easter is not about a bunny, its a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!”

Happy easter

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The Canadian star, who has been religious for many years, continued: “I believe this happened and it changes everything!

“I am set free from bondage and shame.

“I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend
Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers

Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers
Katie Holmes pays tribute to Dawson's Creek co-stars left out of reunion pictures

Katie Holmes pays tribute to Dawson's Creek co-stars left out of reunion pictures

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns
Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'
Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo

Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo