Billie Lourd remembers late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on her birthday

1st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Billie Lourd's mother and grandmother died within a day of each other.

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has paid tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 86th birthday.

Actress Billie Lourd, 25, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself with Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds, adding star and heart emojis.

A third woman, possibly Fisher, is standing between the pair with her head down.

✨👑💚👑✨

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Star Wars actress Fisher died on December 27 2016, after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

The following day her mother Reynolds died after suffering a stroke.

© Press Association 2018

