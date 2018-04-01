'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

1st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Celebrities have been sharing details of their Easter celebrations.

Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet card her six-year-old daughter made her for Easter.

The Spice Girl turned designer posted a brief video on Instagram showing the colourful flamingo card drawn by Harper.

Inside, Harper refers to her mum as a “superhiro” (sic) and praises her for being funny and pretty.

“Kisses at Easter x,” Beckham captioned the clip.

Several other celebrities have also shared pictures and videos of their activities.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow got into the Easter spirit by donning bunny ears as she snuggled up to a large cuddly rabbit character.

Madonna posted a clip of herself smiling into the camera through an Easter egg filter.

The Queen of Pop also shared an adorable image of three of her adopted children, calling them “Easter angels”.

Robbie Williams shared a clip from his hit You Know Me, which shows him in a rabbit head.

“A little Easter message…” the singer captioned the post.

