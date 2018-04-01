Ryan Reynolds laughs off rumours about marriage to Blake Lively

1st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actor joked he could use some time alone.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has laughed off rumours about the state of his marriage to Blake Lively.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, are parents to daughters James, three, and Ines, one.

Reynolds, 41, cracked a joke about his relationship with the Gossip Girl actress after he shared a link to a news report claiming the couple were struggling to spend quality time together.

He tweeted: “I wish. I would use a little ‘me time’.”

The duo were recently photographed at a screening for the film Final Portrait in New York where they were seen leaving with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

They frequently tease each other on social media, by cropping each other out of photographs or adding sarcastic captions.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Happy Birthday, baby.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Reynolds was previously married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

© Press Association 2018

