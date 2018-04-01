Mandy Moore completes 'emotional and overwhelming' Kilimanjaro climb

1st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress hiked the mountain with her fiance Taylor Goldsmith.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has said it was “emotional and overwhelming” to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The actress posted a series of photographs from the climb on Instagram as she shared details of the conditions of the hike with her fiance Taylor Goldsmith.

On the night of our ascent to the summit, we woke up at 11pm (after a few hours of napping) to enjoy a couple of nervous minutes together with a cup of coffee before it was time to gear up in my our warmest layers and start the nearly 8 hour trek to highest point in Africa- 19,341 ft. In total darkness, we took it pole pole (slow slow) and trudged through rain, sleet and snow, where seemingly everything on our person managed to freeze (water bottles, backpacks, our eyelashes, hair, fingers, toes, etc…) Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for. All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible. Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. #whyihike #liveyouradventure #sponsored

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

She said: “On the night of our ascent to the summit, we woke up at 11pm (after a few hours of napping) to enjoy a couple of nervous minutes together with a cup of coffee before it was time to gear up in my our warmest layers and start the nearly 8 hour trek to highest point in Africa- 19,341 ft.

“In total darkness, we took it pole pole (slow slow) and trudged through rain, sleet and snow, where seemingly everything on our person managed to freeze (water bottles, backpacks, our eyelashes, hair, fingers, toes, etc…)

“Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for.

“All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible.

“Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did.

“There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.”

The actress previously said she has dreamed of climbing the mountain since she was 18 and listed it as “#1 on my bucket list”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products
Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend
Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'
Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers