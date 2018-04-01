BBC's Ordeal By Innocence to finally air on television

1st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The programme was pulled from the schedules and re-shot following allegations against star Ed Westwick.

Bill Nighy and Anna Chancellor (BBC/Mammoth Screen/ACL/James Fisher)

The BBC’s adaptation of Ordeal By Innocence will finally air on television tonight, more than three months after originally planned.

The Agatha Christie murder mystery was pulled from the Christmas schedules after star Ed Westwick was accused of sexual assault.

British actor Christian Cooke replaced the Gossip Girl actor in re-shoots after the allegations, which Westwick has denied.

Cooke said he wanted to make the role “his own” and “interpret it my own way”.

The three-part series also stars Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor and Alice Eve and centres on the former husband of a murdered heiress who is preparing to remarry 18 months after her adopted son was convicted of killing her, before dying himself in a prison brawl.

However, the wedding preparations are disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious scientist who says he can prove the supposed murderer is innocent.

Cooke, who has previously starred in Love, Rosie, Where The Heart Is and Cemetery Junction, said the 12-day re-shoot was “surprisingly seamless”.

The first episode airs at 9pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

