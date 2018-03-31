The Voice bookies' favourite Donel Mangena reaches final after public vote

31st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The teenager's grandmother was on her feet once again.

The Voice favourite Donel Mangena brought his grandmother to her feet once again as he reached the final of the singing competition.

The 16-year-old singer qualified for the final stage alongside Ruti Olajugbagbe, Lauren Bannon, and opera duo Belle Voci.

It comes after Mangena revealed he had been invited to perform for the Queen at her 92nd birthday celebrations next month.

He was reunited with his grandmother, Nita, who travelled from Zimbabwe for the semi-final and was back on her feet as the public vote results were announced.

Nita had wowed viewers with her dance moves and stage invasion antics at his first audition earlier in the competition.

Mangena performed Pharrell Williams’ Happy in the semi-final, while Olajugbagbe wowed with an emotional cover of Boy Meets Girl’s Waiting For A Star To Fall.

Bannon sang Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight while Belle Voci covered Adele’s Skyfall with a classical rendition.

It means each celebrity coach has one act in next Saturday’s final, when they all perform with their respective acts.

Notably, that means Jennifer Hudson will perform opera alongside Belle Voci.

Meanwhile, Will.i.am will take to the stage alongside Mangena, Sir Tom Jones will join Olajugbagbe and Olly Murs will perform with Bannon.

– The Voice final airs next Saturday on ITV.

